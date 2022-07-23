Soorarai Pottru: How a sparrow inspires an entrepreneur to soar like an eagle

On the surface, the film is about a former Air Force captain who, against all odds, wins the sky. Look closer, and you find a valuable business lesson or even a life lesson

By winning 5 National Awards, Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru became the talk of the town on Friday. In a way, it is a fit farewell for actor Poo Ramu, who starred as Suriya’s father Rajangam in the film, and passed away recently. It’s also the best gift that Suriya can ask for, his birthday falling on Saturday, July 23.

On the surface, the film is about a former Air Force captain who, against all odds, wins the sky. Look closer, and you find a valuable business lesson or even a life lesson.

There is a scene in the film where Maara, aka Nedumaaran Rajangam (played by Suriya), casually observes the flight of a house sparrow that enters his home. He then closely studies the bird’s flutter and the lightness of its body. It’s at that moment that Maara strikes gold.

Due to pressure from his competitor Paresh Goswami of Jaz Airlines, Maara had lost an opportunity to lease Boeing aircraft from the PlaneAm company.

His close observance of the sparrow gives him a brilliant idea — rather than fly a bigger and weighter aircraft like Boeing, why can’t he fly a smaller, lighter and speedier aircraft? The fuel cost would come down drastically. Also, it can fly short distances more cost-effectively.

He then contacts the Turboprop aircraft manufacturer, the rest being proverbial history.

B-schools lessons

Most business and personality development classes teach that if one aims for a particular thing strongly enough, the whole universe conspires to deliver it.

In the case of Maara, the universe conspires in the form of a sparrow, helping him rise from the ashes, Phoenix-like, and rule the sky like an eagle.

Maara’s father puts it in verse:

“Today my son left home. Though there would be many hurdles, he will stand up against them.

‘He is going to fly’ says Pechi. He will not rest until he makes others, too, fly — my son.

People say that a sparrow cannot be an eagle, but my son would change that.”

In a flashback scene, when his father dies, Maara gets a chance to read the letter, eyes brimming with tears. That became the definitive moment of Soorarai Pottru.