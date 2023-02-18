Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle’s reception: Celebs attend in droves

The star-studded event was graced by the presence of notable figures including Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy, Ekta Kapoor, and several other prominent personalities.

The wedding reception of Shanelle Irani, daughter of Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, was graced by the presence of Bollywood’s iconic figure, Shah Rukh Khan.

The event was attended by a plethora of prominent personalities from the film industry who were seen socializing with the lovely mother of the bride, adorned in a stunning red Banarasi saree.

Shanelle Irani tied the knot with her NRI fiancé, Arjun Bhalla, on February 9th at the Khimsar Fort and Palace in Rajasthan.

As always, Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing in an all-black formal attire as he posed for pictures with Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy, and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy, who was a prominent figure on the popular TV show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, shares a close bond with Smriti Irani. She looked stunning in a green sequined saree while the newlywed Shanelle looked radiant in a blue saree.

Mouni expressed her best wishes to the newlyweds with a heartfelt message on social media, which read, “Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial.” In one of the pictures, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar can be seen posing alongside Smriti Irani’s mother.

One of the most highly anticipated reunions at the wedding reception was that of the Virani family from the popular TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi". Ronit Roy, who portrayed the character of Mihir Virani, was spotted taking pictures with his onscreen wife, Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi Virani. Ronit, accompanied by his wife Neelam and actor Ravi Kishan, graced the occasion with their presence. Ronit Roy expressed his gratitude towards his dear friends, Smriti Irani and Ravi Kishan, with a heartfelt message on social media. He wrote, "Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani."

At the wedding reception, Smriti Irani’s close friend and producer, Ekta Kapoor, was spotted in the company of her father, the renowned actor Jeetendra.

Shanelle is the daughter of Smriti’s husband, Zubin Irani, from his previous marriage. Smriti and Zubin also have two children together, a son named Zohr and a daughter named Zoish. The three siblings share a close bond with each other.