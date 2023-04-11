Salman Khan receives another death threat, caller says he will kill the actor on April 30

The caller identified himself to the Mumbai Police Control room as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur, a Gau rakshak, who threatened to eliminate Salman Khan on April 30

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently involved in promoting his new film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, has received another death threat call. And, this time the caller has threatened to kill him on April 30.

Mumbai Police told the media today (April 11) that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10. The caller who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan was a Gau rakshak (Cow-Vigilante), who threatened to eliminate Salman Khan on April 30.

This latest development comes weeks after a man was arrested for sending a threat email to the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor. The Mumbai Police is further investigating the case.

Earlier, Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur was picked up by the Luni police along with the Mumbai police in a joint operation on March 26, for sending an e-mail threat to Salman Khan. He was handed over to Mumbai Police.

Ram had allegedly sent an email to the actor saying that he will “end up like Sidhu Moose Wala.” A case had been registered in the Bandra police station after which, the Mumbai police and Luni police team together managed to nab Dhakad Ram, according to news reports.

Salman Khan has been given Y+ category security by the Mumbai police because the police perceive the actor is under threat after he got a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police have also booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office.

A case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC has been registered.

However, the actor continues to be busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and was spotted in the film’s trailer launch event held in Mumbai on April 10.