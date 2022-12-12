RRR gets 2 nominations at 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The nominees were voted by 96 members and, for the first time, 103 international voters.

S S Rajamouli’s period action film RRR has been nominated in two categories for the prestigious 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

RRR has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in the Best Picture non-English language category and also in the Best Original Score (Motion Picture) section.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening (December 12) on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film “Decision To Leave”, German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front”, Argentine historical drama “Argentina, 1985”, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.

“Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture – Non-English Language – All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes,” the tweet read.

RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” song has been nominated in the Best Original Score category. It is competing with “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” from Guillerno del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold my hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, and “Lift me up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Five nominees for each of the 27 award categories were announced.

According to the Golden Globes website, the nominees were voted by 96 members and, for the first time, 103 international voters. The new voters were recruited from international industry organisations, well-known foreign film festivals and journalism professionals. This diverse voting group represents 62 different countries around the world.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on January 10, Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.