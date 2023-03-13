‘RRR’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: Where to watch Oscar-winning films

Want to watch all the Oscar-winning films? Here's is how to go about it

While Team RRR made India proud by winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards, Indian-American short documentary The Elephant Whisperers bagged another Academy award for the country in the Best Documentary Short Film.

It was a night of glory for the team of American absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, which swept seven Oscars at the award ceremony.

Here is where to watch all these Oscar masterpieces:

RRR

Award – Best Original Song

Streaming on Netflix

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Telugu superstars Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The song Naatu Naatu for which the movie garnered worldwide fame has already won a Golden Globe among multiple other awards.

Composed by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The Elephant Whisperers

Award – Best Documentary Short film

Streaming on Netflix

The movie has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. It spins the story of an orphaned elephant calf and his relationship with his caretakers, who protect him from poachers like their child.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Award – Best Animated Feature

Streaming on Netflix

The stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy film, directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is about a puppet which wants to be a real boy.

The film is Netflix’s debut award in the field of animated feature, a field mostly dominated by Walt Disney or Pixar over the past decade.

The film left behind Pinocchio to win the Best Animated Feature award at the Oscars.

Navalny

Award – Best Documentary Feature

Streaming platform – It can be streamed on HBO max, at a subscription of $9.99.

Based on true incidents from the life of Russian Opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, the documentary, directed by Daniel Roher, follows the activist’s life in Germany after as he recuperates after being poisoned in Siberia in an alleged Soviet assassination attempt.

Yulia Navalnaya received the award on behalf of husband Alexei, who is currently serving a jail term in Russia.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Awards – Best Cinematography, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score

Streaming on Netflix

Edward Berger’s German language war drama was the second-biggest winner at the 95th Academy Awards, bagging four Oscars.

Inspired from Erich Maria Remarque’s novel by the same name, the film, which follows the story of Paul Baumer, an idealistic German soldier, showcases the physical strain and mental turmoil German soldiers undergo during the First World War.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Awards – Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Picture

Streaming on SonyLiv

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film tells the story of a Chinese-American immigrant family that traverses across multiple dimensions and negotiates problems in alternate universes.

