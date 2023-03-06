Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘O Bedardeya’ is giving ‘Channa Mereya’ vibes and fans heart it!

'O Bedardeya' from Ranbir’s upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, has proved that the troika is a match made in heaven

If the soul-stirring Channa Mereya, featuring a heartbroken Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), pulled at the heartstrings of every listener who has wandered into the alley of unrequited love once in life, Kabira from the 2013 film Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani lyrically captured the to-commit-or-not-to-commit conundrum of a lovesick heart.

Arijit Singh’s latest O Bedardeya from Ranbir’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, and directed by Pritam, seems to have rounded off the experience for fans, proving that the troika is a match made in heaven. Lyrics of the emotional number have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Since two days of it being dropped on YouTube, the song, also featuring Shraddha Kapoor opposite Ranbir in a seemingly break-up situation, has garnered 13 million views. And fans on social media can’t keep calm!

The song’s Channa Mereya vibes have already earned it a place on the jukebox of fans, who were already gushing over the Ranbir-Shraddha pairing and couldn’t wait to watch them on screen.

Twitter is aflutter with comments on how Arijit’s voice and Ranbir’s ‘innocence’ and ‘charm’ have melded into a ‘haunting’ number.

“Visible, invisible, all kinds of pain waking up thanks to #OBedardeya . I might actually take time to listen to it again because the tune is not just melancholic, it’s even haunting. Like pain is following you like your shadow. Wasn’t ready for a song like this in the album!” tweeted a listener.

“Bringing back the #ChannaMereya feels…O Bedardeya. Arijit Singh worked his magic, once again,” tweeted another.

A palate cleanser of sorts to the energetic Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and Show Me the Thumka numbers that the makers released earlier, O Bedardeya is also being compared with other Ranbir-Pritam collaborations like Tu Janena (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani), Phir Le Aya Dil from Barfi and Kesariya from Brahmastra.

Ranbir, however, chooses to give all the credit for the success of his love songs to Pritam.

“The amount of contribution @ipritamofficial has had in all our careers, especially me. He has always always delivered something which has given me only LOVE. Really grateful dada and I love you(sic),” the actor said in an earlier tweet.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame director Luv Ranjan is set to hit the theatres on March 8.