Preity Zinta and her husband welcome set of twins via surrogacy

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed a set of twins – Jai, boy, and Gia, girl – via surrogacy.

The actor shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, along with a photo of herself and Gene.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she wrote.

Preity also thanked the surrogate and the team of doctors: “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

Preity married her long-time partner Gene at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016. She moved to Los Angeles following the wedding but frequently visits India.

Recently, on completing 23 years in Bollywood, she shared a clip of the first award she won and wrote: “23 Years of movies If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies and I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey.”

“I’m humbled and grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me and for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big and heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans and critics for pulling me up when I was down and pulling me down when my feet left the ground This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic and Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again #dilse #movies #memories #magic #soldier #23yearsofPZ #Ting.”