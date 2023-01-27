‘Pathaan’ becomes a blockbuster: What Shah Rukh Khan has to say

Quoting Ethan Hawke's dialogue, "I never saved anything for the swim back", from Andrew Niccol's film 'Gattaca', Shah Rukh, on 'Pathaan's massive box-office response, said it is not about the return

Pathaan has been called the grand comeback of Shah Rukh Khan but King Khan, as the star is known among his adoring fans, on Friday (January 27) said it’s all about trying to finish what one started.

Quoting Ethan Hawke’s dialogue, “I never saved anything for the swim back”, from Andrew Niccol’s film Gattaca, Shah Rukh, whose new film has opened to a massive box-office response, crossing over ₹200 crore in just two days, said it is not about the return.

“Gattaca movie, I never saved anything for the swim back. I think life is a bit like that… You aren’t meaning to plan your return… U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back… try to finish what you started. Just a 57-year-old’s advice things (sic),” the actor said.

Also read: Pathaan’s blockbuster run continues at box office

Advertisement

The dialogue in question is about moving ahead without quitting, something that Shah Rukh, who took a four-year break from lead roles in 2018, seems to identify with.

The success of Pathaan, which seems like a milestone in the actor’s career full of highlights, will launch the mega spy universe that Yash Raj Films has been planning where characters of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan from the Tiger franchise and War cross paths at some point.

Also read: ‘Pathaan’ review: Bollywood roars back with SRK’s seat-edge spy thriller

Salman already gave a hint of things to come with his warmly-received cameo in Pathan, where Roshan’s character also finds a mention. The Sidharth Anand-directed movie also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Belawadi.