Nude photo circulating on internet was morphed, Ranveer Singh tells police

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently booked for obscenity over a nude photoshoot for Paper magazine, has told Mumbai Police that one of the photographs, shared on social media, had been morphed.

The actor in his statement to Mumbai police has said that a photograph of him, which led to the filing of the case, was not among the pictures from a photo shoot that he had shared on social media, a police official said on Thursday.

Singh’s statement was recorded by city police on August 29.

Police have reportedly sent the photograph to the forensic laboratory to find if the actor’s claims were true.

The ‘Padmavat’ actor told police that the photograph in which private parts were allegedly visible had not been uploaded by him, the official said.

The actor also maintained that the photos which he had shared were not obscene as he was wearing underwear.

“We have sent the photos to a forensic science laboratory to ascertain if they had been morphed,” said the official.

The actor was booked for obscenity under Sections 292, 294 of the IPC and 509 and 67(A) of the IT Act, based on an FIR filed against him at Chembur police station in July by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation.

The complainant claimed that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.