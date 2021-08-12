‘Netrikann’: Watch Nayanthara outwit a serial killer in this cat & mouse chase

'Netrikann' has been directed by Milind Rau, who is best known for his Tamil horror-thriller 'Aval'

An edge-of-the seat horror thriller, with Tamil actor Nayanthara in the lead. The much-awaited spine-chilling thriller, Netrikann, is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, August 13.

A few days earlier, the makers of the film released a video where the actress was seen bonding with her reel pet Scooby, a labrador on the sets of Netrikann. Nayanthara plays a visually impaired person in the film, who is assisted by her guide dog Scooby to carry out her daily chores. She is also seen doing a yoga pose which Scooby sitting beside her imitates.

The film is believed to be based on the 2011 highly-successful Korean film Blind. The film Blind itself has been inspired by Terence Young’s classic 1967 thriller, Wait Until Dark. In Blind, a sight-impaired former policewoman engages in a battle of wits with a serial killer.

In Netrikann’s trailer too, there is a serial killer on the prowl preying on young women in Chennai. Nayanthara plays a visually challenged girl, who locks horns with the killer and takes on the challenge of bringing him to justice.

The film has been directed by Milind Rau, who is best known for his Tamil horror-thriller Aval. Talking about the project, Rau said in a statement: “Tamil audiences love a good thriller, and I wanted to create a movie unlike any that the genre has seen in Kollywood.”

The director went on to add that the central character in the film who is visually impaired uses sheer intelligence and presence of mind to confront a deadly serial kidnapper.

“No one could have essayed the role better than Nayanthara who has brilliantly brought alive a character who can’t see, but is extremely quick-witted. High-octane action and drama, along with the unexpected twists in the storyline, makes Netrikann a must watch, especially for viewers who love a good whodunit packed with crime, thrill, and action,” said Rau, Hindustan Times reported.

Nayanthara, who has acted in more than 50 films, seems to specialise in horror and thriller movies. In Ashwin Saravanan’s neo-noir horror thriller, Maya, she broke many stereotypes usually associated with the genre. Regarded as one of the best horror films in Tamil cinema, it was one of the highest grossing films in 2015.

Nayanthara also headlined horror flick, Dora. Here, she played a simple girl named Pavalakkodi, who later becomes a rebel after she gets her hands on an Austin Cambridge car. The film may have earned a mixed response at the box-office but it turned the regular horror template on its head with an emotional back story. In the film, Nayanthara avenges the death of a young girl with the help of her dead dog’s spirit. In Imaika Nodigal, she essayed the role of a crime branch officer, who has dark shades to her character