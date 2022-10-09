Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan blessed with twin baby boys; see pictures

Nayanthara and Shivan got married on June 9 at a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been blessed with twin baby boys, the director shared the news on social media on Sunday (October 9).

Shivan shared images of his baby boys and said sought everyone’s blessings for the newborns.

He posted pictures of him and Nayanthara kissing their babies and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic).”

On Instagram, Shivan shared a similar post with pictures and wrote, “Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great.”

Nayanthara and Shivan got married on June 9 at a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Recently, Nayanthara’s Godfather Telugu movie was released and it entered the ₹100 crore club. In a statement, she thanked the fans for making it a ‘humongous blockbuster’.

“Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making ‘GodFather’ a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. ‘GodFather’ is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it,” she wrote.

The movie has Chiranjeevi in the lead role and she called him a “gem of a person”, and also thanked director Mohan Raja.

“It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer. Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi garu. I’d like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. ‘Satya Priya’ is a layered and complex character and my director’s belief in me made it possible to bring her to life,” she wrote.