‘Naatu Naatu’ not a Bollywood song: Irate netizens slam Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel

It's an insult to call 'Naatu Naatu' a Bollywood song. It's a TELUGU song, pointed out a Twitter user

Famous American TV show host Jimmy Kimmel may be basking in the glory of having hosted a prestigious show like the Oscars but in India, he seems to have got on the wrong side of Telugu film fans.

‘RRR’ fans are upset that Kimmel in his opening monologue at the Oscar awards night referred to SS Rajamouli’s film, which has received a lot of global appreciation, as a Bollywood movie. While Indians were thrilled that the movie’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged an award in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, they were also taken aback when Kimmel called ‘RRR’ a Bollywood film.

There was a backlash on social media as ‘RRR’ fans slammed him. One social media user corrected him tweeting that ‘RRR’ is “South Indian cinema, a Telugu film, Tollywood”. “Not Bollywood, as some Oscars ppl might be saying,” said the user.

Another hit out at Kimmel saying this is not at all a “Bollywood” song. “It’s an insult to call ‘Naatu Naatu’ a Bollywood song. It’s a TELUGU song,” said another Twitter user.

The ‘RRR’ team should correct them at once, said a user. While another said, it is a shame on the academy.

‘RRR’, which released in March 2022, has been picking up international recognition, especially for one song and dance number in the film- Naatu Naatu. The singers, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, were also invited to perform the song with its infectious beat at the Oscars function and they received a standing ovation for their performance.

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb was one of the dancers of the song and dance number, which is known for its signature hook step. The performance was introduced by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, dressed in a stylish black Louis Vuitton gown, who referred to ‘Naatu Naatu’ as a ‘banger’.

The song’s music has been composed by MM Keeravaani, while the lyrics have been penned by Chandrabose. ‘RRR’, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who play two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, has ostensibly collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide.