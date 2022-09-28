Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad

In a statement, Mahesh’s family said she was suffering from illness for quite some time. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to pay their last respects.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 28) due to ill health.

“Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam,” Mahesh’s family said in a statement.

Megastar Chiranjeevi said he was very sad to hear the news, and offered condolences to Mahesh and his family.

“The news that Mrs. Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members,” Chiranjeevi tweeted in Telugu.

In one of the videos being shared by fans on Twitter, Mahesh is seen speaking about his mother and says she is like God to him.

On April 20, Mahesh shared a post on his Twitter account wishing his mother a happy birthday. “Happy birthday Amma. Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always.”

Happy birthday Amma ♥️ Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/92aqNPmUQR — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 20, 2022

