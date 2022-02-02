KGF star Yash plays gully cricket with local boys; fans bowled over

The viral video shows Yash handling the bat with dexterity and running between the wickets with swag

Social media is abuzz with a video and photographs of Kananda actor Yash playing cricket with local boys in Kundapur village of Udupi district in Karnataka. The KGF star was accorded with a widespread appreciation for his gesture.

Music director Ravi Basrur’s studio is located in Kundapur. Yash was there to give the final touches to the music of KGF-2. He was accompanied by director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kirangadur and Basrur.

The team visited Kollur Shree Mookambika and Anegudde Shree Vinayaka temple to seek their divine blessings. Prelude to the incoming blaze. Exciting times ahead. To the world, Wait is about to end! #KGF2onApr14@TheNameIsYash @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/2OfB6j8t0n — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 1, 2022

In his spare time, Yash picked up the bat and showed his cricketing skills. The video shows Yash was quite dexterous in handling the bat and ran between the wickets with swag.

The KGF-2 team also visited the famous Kollur Mookambika and Anegudda temples and prayed for the success of their upcoming film.

The movie is slated for global release on April 14.