Kerala: Film exhibitors ban movie reviews inside theatres; OTT release after 42-day gap

The Kerala film exhibitors body has decided to ban the practice of filming online reviews and getting first-day-first-show reactions inside theatre halls from Thursday (February 9). This comes in the wake of complaints by film producers that these reviews were affecting the performance of the film in theatres.

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), an organisation comprising theatre owners in the state, has announced the ban after a film chamber meeting. According to their spokesperson, many online channels were spreading misinformation about the movies.

FEUOK president, K Vijayakumar told the media that they have decided to ban people from filming reviews inside the theatre premises since it is affecting the collections of Malayalam films. The producers have been raising this issue for a long time, he pointed out.

FEUOK has also instructed the theatre managements under their umbrella to ensure critics do not use their microphones inside cinema halls to get bytes from the audience after the screening. The organisation will approach the culture ministry as well to rein in the YouTube and social media reviewers.

This news however created an outcry on social media since many users lap up these online video reviews and audience reactions.

OTT release of films after a 42-day window

Meanwhile, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce also took the decision to allow the release of new films on OTT only after a gap of 42 days. This rule will be effective from April onwards and they will be relaxed only in the case of movies that have already signed a deal with OTT platforms to release their film after 30 days.