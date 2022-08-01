Karthik Subbaraj announces ‘Jigarthanda’ sequel on 8th anniversary

"It's been 8 years since you tasted Jigarthanda. Now its time for..." Karthik teased in a video shared on Twitter marking the milestone. Jigarthanda is a signature cold drink in Madurai in Tamil Nadu

Director Kartik Subbaraj on Monday (August 1) said he is working on the sequel of his 2014 action comedy film “Jigarthanda”.

The filmmaker made the announcement on the eighth anniversary of the hit film’s release.

“Jigarthanda” is about a budding filmmaker (Siddharth), who decides to make a film based on the life of a Madurai gangster ‘Assault’ Sethu (played by Simhaa). Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the mafia. Besides these two actors, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram featured in the film.

The film, which was praised for being clever and inventive but also lacked cohesion, won two National Film Awards for best supporting actor for Simha and best editing for Vivek Harshan. According to the video shared by Karthik, “Jigarthanda 2” is in the scripting stage. Plot and cast details about the sequel have not been revealed.