‘Kantara’ to stream on Amazon Prime from November 24

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (November 23) announced the worldwide digital premiere of the blockbuster Kannada film, Kantara. The film is scheduled for premiere on Thursday (November 24).

Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced under the banner of Hombale film by Vijay Kiragandur, stars Shetty, Kishore Kumar G, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth in the lead roles.

Amazon Prime users in India and across 240 other countries, can stream the action-packed thriller on November 24, 2022, in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

The film’s story is set around a small community residing in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in Karnataka. The plot revolves around human-nature conflict, and shows a war between the villagers and evil forces.

On Kantara’s digital release, director Rishab Shetty said: “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video, we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end!”

Producer Vijay Kirangandur said: “At Hombale Films, we are always looking at telling engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner. Kantara is yet another film by us that has touched hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video.”