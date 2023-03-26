Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Hindi remake of Tamil superhit ‘Love Today’

A new wave of Bollywood 'nepo' kids is all set to hit the silver screen this year, it seems

A new wave of Bollywood ‘nepo’ kids is all set to hit the silver screen this year, it seems.

Even as Zoya Akhtar’s nepo project with star kids Suhana Khan (SRK’s daughter), Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son), and Sri Devi’s second daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to release this year, according to news reports Aamir Khan’s son Junaid will star as the lead actor in the Hindi remake of the sleeper hit Tamil movie ‘Love Today.’ This has once again sparked off allegations that ‘nepo kids’ bag all the plum roles in Bollywood.

Also read: Starkids Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda to debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

The Tamil film, which revolves around two young lovers who are forced to exchange their mobile phones with each other, will be remade in Hindi by Phantom Studios, Srishti Behl and AGS Films.

Advertisement

What’s more, Khushi Kapoor, whose debut film is yet to release, has been allegedly signed up to play the romantic lead opposite Junaid. In November 2021, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced that Khushi Kapoor will debut in her live action musical Netflix film, ‘Archies’ amid Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s disparaging comments about star kids describing them as looking “weird” like “boiled eggs” and disconnected with the audience. She blamed nepotism in Bollywood the reason for the flops in the industry.

Also read: Zoya’s Archies: Not ‘desi’ enough and flagbearer of nepotism?

The Netflix movie, set in the 1960s, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics. And, through their twitter page Netflix had announced that the production on the movie was wrapped on December 16, 2022 and the movie is all set to release in 2023.

But, now, before the release of her debut film, Khushi seems to have given the nod for the Tamil version of ‘Love Today’, said news reports. The original Tamil film had Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana as the lead romantic pair. It was written and directed by Pradeep himself and reportedly made on a tight budget of ₹5 crore. However, the film turned into a blockbuster earning about ₹150 crores at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s son has Yash Raj Films’ ‘Maharaja’ in the bag, which is ready to be released. ‘Maharaja’ is based on the real life incident of Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, a religious leader who had dragged reformer-journalist Karsandas Mulji to court for his allegedly libellous article. Junaid plays the role of Mulji, while Jaideep plays the Maharaj. Despite his daunting lineage, it remains to be seen how this star kid fares at the box-office.