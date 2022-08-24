Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi to team up in a dramatic face-off

Speculations are that the two actors – Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar who played the lead in the two films consecutively will come together for the third part in a dramatic face-off

The popular courtroom drama Jolly LLB and its sequel after receiving appreciation among the audience are all set to return with its third part. Speculations are that the two actors — Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar who played the lead in the two films consecutively will come together for the third in a dramatic face-off.

As per reports, the film will be directed by Subhash Kapoor.

In conversation with an entertainment portal Pinkvilla, a source informed that “Subhash Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3 for a while now and things have fallen in place. Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face-off between the two Jolly’s. It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law.”

Also Read: Films contribute to nation-building, no sense in boycotting: Akshay Kumar

Advertisement

The source also informed that efforts are being put to create a multi-genre film that has the right blend of humour, drama and thrill.

As per the sources, the film is likely to hit cinemas in the first half of 2023.

While the two parts differed in the nature of cases, one common factor between the two was the brilliant Saurabh Shukla, who is reported to return as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in Jolly LLB 3.

The actor won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the first film.

The first of the movie series featured Arshad Warsi against Boman Irani and was inspired by the real-life hit and run case of Sanjeev Nanda, who was eventually convicted for killing 6 people in New Delhi in 2008.

The second film featuring Akshay Kumar against Annu Kapoor, however, was based mostly on fictitious encounters. While the first film received critical appreciation, the second performed well commercially.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi previously shared screen space in Bachchan Paandey which proved to be a major disaster at the box office.