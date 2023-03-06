Janhvi Kapoor marks her official entry in south films with Jr NTR’s film

The currently untitled movie, which marks Janhvi's debut in south cinema, is slated to be released on April 5, 2024. It is expected to go on the floors this month

When actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a poster of her upcoming film with Junior NTR on her Instagram feed thus marking her official entry into the world of south Indian films, many social media users welcomed her. One social media user said, “Welcome to south Indian films,” while another welcomed her into the Telugu film industry.

Janhvi is being cast opposite ‘RRR’ star NTR Jr in director Koratala Siva’s upcoming pan-India film, the makers announced on Monday (March 6). The currently untitled movie, which marks Kapoor’s debut in south cinema, is slated to be released on April 5, 2024. It is expected to go on the floors this month.

According to a press release, “Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail the boat and become the calm in the storm from the fierce world of NTR 30.” The actor, who turned 26 today, confirmed the announcement on her official Instagram page. “It is finally happening. Cant wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr,” she wrote.

This official announcement has put paid to the rumours that Janhvi Kapoor has signed a Tamil film, ‘Paiyaa 2’, opposite Karthi in the Linguswamy film. In fact, her father Boney Kapoor, had made it clear in his tweet that the ‘Dhadak’ actress has not signed any Tamil project.

Boney Kapoor’s tweet read: “Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors.” Janhvi, who had made her debut in Bollywood, (unlike her mother, Sri Devi, a big south actor who moved to Bollywood later on in her career), was last seen in the thriller ‘Mili’, the official adaptation of the Malayalam movie, ‘Helen’. Her upcoming projects include ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi‘.

Meanwhile, the Koratala Siva’s film will be Jr NTR’s 30th project, which will be produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board as music composer of the film, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director and Sreekar Prasad as editor.