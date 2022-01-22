How surrogacy works? Indians ask Google as Priyanka & Nick break baby news

Priyanka and Nick announced their good news with a joint statement that they shared on their respective social media platforms.

As news broke about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas becoming parents via surrogacy on Saturday, Indians rushed to the internet to find out more. About surrogacy.

Yes, Google has been flooded with searches on how surrogacy works, its meaning and details in different languages like Hindi, Bengali and Telugu.

Top Google Trends includes searches such as ‘Surrogacy meaning in Telugu’, ‘How does surrogacy work’, ‘Surrogacy meaning in Bengali’, ‘What is surrogacy in Hindi’ and ‘What happens in surrogacy’. Related topics searched on Google include ‘childbirth’ and ‘adoption’, ‘fertility’ and ‘test tube’.

Priyanka and Nick, meanwhile, announced their good news with a joint statement that they shared on their respective social media platforms. Sharing a note on Instagram tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The duo has followed a line of celebs who have opted for surrogacy recently, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough, Lisa Ray and husband Jason Dehni, Sunny Leone, Ekta Kapoor, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and many more.

Surrogacy is a practice by which a surrogate mother becomes pregnant and gives birth to a baby in order to give it to someone who cannot have children.