Guns & Gulaabs: Raj & DK’s first Netflix series, ode to ’90s Bollywood, drops on August 18

Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Mr. Satish Kaushik star in Raj & DK’s first-ever Netflix series, filled with romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists

Raj & DK, the screenwriter, director and producer duo, are known in the entertainment industry for their offbeat and innovative work. Their first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs, set in the early ’90s in the precarious town called Gulaabganj, is set to release on August 18.

An ode to Bollywood in the nineties, the genre-blending series, which combines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists with young adult themes, brings back the charms of the decade. Its trailer was launched at a packed media event in New Delhi on Wednesday (August 2).

Bearing their original comedy signature throughout, Guns & Gulaabs boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Mr. Satish Kaushik. The ensemble brings to life the creators’ vision in fun, new avatars.

The series follows the journey of a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang, and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. The series also explores the innocent experiences of a trio of schoolmates growing up in a small town, filled with heartbreaks, betrayals, and a world of firsts.

Hit the jackpot with The Family Man

Born and raised in Tirupati and Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, respectively, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. share Telugu as their mother tongue. They first crossed paths at SVU College of Engineering and later moved to the US to pursue careers in software engineering.

Their journey into filmmaking began with the short film Shaadi.com in 2002, followed by the English-language feature film Flavors (2003), which explored the lives of Indian immigrants. However, they gained prominence in the Indian film industry with their debut Hindi feature film, 99 (2009).

The crime-comic-thriller-historical-fiction set in Mumbai and Delhi garnered critical acclaim and set new standards in Hindi cinema. Subsequent works like Shor in the City (2011) and Go Goa Gone (2013) helped them carve their identity as creators of unconventional and genre-bending films.

In 2019, they hit the jackpot with the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, which received widespread appreciation for its engaging plot and outstanding performances. They followed it up with the intriguing series Glitch in 2020, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for their next project.

Their production company, D2R Indie, has been supporting indie filmmakers, with their first project being the 2021 Telugu film Cinema Bandi. The film received critical acclaim for its heartwarming narrative and the celebration of the magic of cinema.

They continue to expand their horizons, having signed up for the Indian segment of the Russo Brothers’ production Citadel, and inked a multi-year deal with streaming giant Netflix. As Guns & Gulaabs gears up for its highly awaited premiere on Netflix, fans and critics alike are excited to witness Raj & DK’s magic once again.