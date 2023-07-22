Greta Gerwig’s Barbie surpasses Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in global box-office showdown

Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, collected $41.4 million in 51 international markets. Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, earned $15.7 million across its 57 markets

In what can only be described as a historic showdown, Hollywood witnessed its most epic clash on Friday (July 21), with the simultaneous release of two highly anticipated films: Barbie and Oppenheimer. Directed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, respectively, these movies represent different genres and visions, setting the stage for an intense box office battle.

According to a recent Deadline report, it appears that the iconic doll, brought to life by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, emerged victorious in this highly anticipated face-off. Barbie dazzled audiences worldwide, proving to be a major draw in 51 international markets. The movie managed to rack up an impressive $41.4 million on Day 1, showcasing its widespread appeal.

On the other hand, the historical drama Oppenheimer, helmed by the talented Cillian Murphy, faced a slightly different fate. While it still garnered considerable attention, the film earned $15.7 million on its Day 1 across 57 markets. Despite a solid performance, it fell short in comparison to the staggering success of Barbie.

An edge over Oppenheimer

Warner Bros. announced that Barbie achieved a remarkable $22.3 million in box office previews, making it the highest preview figure for any film this year. In contrast, Universal’s Oppenheimer collected an impressive $10.5 million in preview earnings, proving that both films are serious contenders at the box office.

In opening weekend, Barbie is poised to take the lead, with estimated earnings of $110 million at the US box office. The movie is showing extraordinary promise, eyeing a potential $150 million opening, surpassing even the three-day earnings of Super Mario Bros. Some optimistic industry insiders even speculate that Barbie could potentially rake in an astonishing $165-$170 million during its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is not far behind, projected to earn a respectable $75 million over the first three days, marking a higher debut than Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With both titles together generating an astounding $225 million during this weekend alone, Hollywood has its cash registers ringing.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom continue to showcase resilience in their respective performances, maintaining a steady flow of earnings. Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also contributes to the robust earnings, securing a cumulative total of $159.3 million.

Different scene in India

In India, however, it is Oppenheimer that has emerged as clear winner. It managed to surpass Barbie in the day one box office collections. According to a Box Office India report, Oppenheimer dominated the box office in India, with an impressive opening day collection of Rs 13.50 crore net, leaving other films behind, surpassing the opening day collections of movies like Fast X and Mission Impossible, which had earned around Rs 12 crore net each. In contrast, Barbie’s opening day collection in India couldn’t come close to the massive numbers of “Oppenheimer.” Barbie managed to earn a more modest ₹4.25-4.50 crore net on its opening day.

Analyzing the box office performance of Oppenheimer, Box Office India revealed that the Hindi version of the film contributed 10% to the overall collections. The movie achieved significant success in major centres across the country, particularly in the larger metros. Additionally, the film received substantial support from the South, which is a considerable advantage for English films compared to Hindi films. Even in Mumbai city, which has been struggling for Hindi films, Oppenheimer performed outstandingly well.

Barbie vs Oppenheimer: A look at reviews

The air in Hollywood has been charged with excitement as both movies have coincided with an unprecedented actors’ strike. The actors’ strike, initiated by The Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), has put a spotlight on the film industry’s labour issues, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm for these cinematic giants.

Oppenheimer, with its gripping portrayal of the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, has garnered critical acclaim. On the other hand, Barbie, a women-oriented movie, has also generated considerable buzz and curiosity among audiences. In his review in Variety, Peter Debruge applauds the movie for achieving depth amid all the pink and glitter. “Gerwig has made the kind of family film she surely wishes had been available to her when she was a girl, sneaking a message (several of them, really) inside Barbie’s hollow hourglass figure. That’s an admirable achievement.” In Collider, Ross Bonaime wrote: “Barbie could’ve just been a commercial, but Gerwig makes this life of plastic into something truly fantastic.”

As for Oppenheimer, critics around the world have been going gaga over what Nolan has been able to achieve. “Christopher Nolan’s staggering film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man known as “the father of the atomic bomb,” condenses a titanic shift in consciousness into three haunted hours. A drama about genius, hubris and error, both individual and collective, it brilliantly charts the turbulent life of the American theoretical physicist who helped research and develop the two atomic bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II — cataclysms that helped usher in our human-dominated age,” wrote Manhola Dargis in The New York Times. “This is the big bang, and no one could have made it bigger or more overwhelming than Nolan. He does this without simply turning it into an action stunt…” wrote Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

As audiences flock to theatres to witness these masterpieces, the box office numbers paint a picture of resounding success for both films. Only time will tell which movie ultimately claims the crown, but for now, the industry and movie enthusiasts alike are revelling in this momentous event in cinematic history.