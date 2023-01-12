Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: Violence never a solution, says actor who plays Mahatma

The upcoming movie is about a war between two ideologies. "I cannot tell whose viewpoint is correct, it is for the present day gen to listen to the conversations and decide," says actor Deepak Antani, who plays Gandhiji

What if Mahatma Gandhiji had survived his assassination attempt? And, what if Gandhiji, in his typical, pacifist style met and had a conversation with Nathuram Godse to make him understand the futility of violence?

This is the premise of a new film, Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh by well-known Bollywood director, Rajkumar Santoshi (Ghayal, Damini, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani). Santoshi, who is returning to Hindi cinema after a decade explores an alternate reality in which the Mahatma survived the attempt on his life by Nathuram Godse.

The trailer of the Hindi film was released on Wednesday (January 11). Chinmay Mandlekar, an actor active in Marathi cinema, essays the role of Godse, while Deepak Antani, an actor/director, who made it to the Limca Book of Records in 2020 for essaying the role of Gandhiji more than 300 times and closely resembling Bapu, plays the father of the nation.

Known to be a Gandhiji look-alike, he has essayed the role many times and his virtual avatar is used in the Rashtrapati Museum. In a telephonic conversation with The Federal, Deepak Antani who plays Gandhiji, praises Rajkumar Santoshi’s courage for taking up such a “sensitive topic” in the film.

Advertisement

“The film is about a war between two ideologies, it is an interaction and dialogues between two ideologies – of the Mahatma and Godse on the other side. I cannot tell whose viewpoint is correct, it is for the present day generation to listen to the conversations between the two and decide,” he said. But, admitted that violence is not the solution to any problem.

The film, Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh has obviously been set in the time when the country is going through a turbulent time after the 1947 partition. The trailer shows people abusing Gandhiji for supporting the Muslims and the rift between the two communities is split wide open. Chinmay’s Godse opposes Gandhiji and what he stands for. Believing in violence, and not afraid to give his life or even take another’s life for the nation, he picks up a gun to kill Gandhi.

After Bapu survives the attempt, the trailer shows the meeting between the two. He tries to reason with his antagonist with a gentle smile and as Godse blames him for dividing a pure nation like India, Gandhiji defends himself saying that this is a lie. Even as another character calls him a Mahatma, Godse dubs him as a hypocrite.

Also read: ‘RRR’ frenzy back on social media after Golden Globe win for track ‘Naatu Naatu’

Gandhiji argues with Godse in the trailer saying that violence is the biggest enemy of mankind. Both men express their views even as the nation burns. Interestingly at one point, Gandhiji says that the Congress party has served its purpose of getting independence and should be dissolved.

There are scenes of Gandhi meeting prominent leaders of the time including Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Ambedkar as he suggests dissolving the Congress Party. At one point, Nehru can be seen saying, “One can become Godse in a day, but it takes a lifetime to become someone like Gandhi.”

On playing Gandhiji in a Bollywood film, Antani says that this experience has been different since the movie will be released worldwide. “There is fear inside me, whether people will like me or not. Ben Kingsley, Nasseruddin Shah to Anu Kapoor have all played Gandhiji, but I have to prove myself on par with them. But legendary director Santoshi is a school, and my long experience as an actor helped me,” said Antani.

Social media erupted after the release of the trailer. One user stated, “Goosebumps everywhere (fire emoji) full of emotions from one the great director Rajkumar Santoshi sir (clapping hands and raising hands emojis).”

Another user responding to a dialogue from the trailer and wrote that indeed, history will decide! (whether Godse should be proud or ashamed of shooting at Gandhiji)

Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh also introduces Tanisha Santoshi, daughter of Rajkumar, and Anuj Saini. The film will release in theatres on January 26, 2023 for Republic Day and clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Rajkumar, who started his career in Bollywood working as assistant director for the cult film, 1982 Om Puri’s Ardh Satya, last directed the Shahid Kapoor -starrer Phata Poster Nikhla Hero in 2013, which was a flop. He is also working on a film that will introduce Namashi Chakraborty, son of actor Mithun Chakraborty.