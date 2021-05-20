Family Man new season: Actress Samantha faces fans fury online

The trailer of the much-awaited Season 2, which will stream on OTT from June 4, has largely received a positive response. However, Samantha's role as a terrorist has come under fire by netizens

The season 2 of the highly-rated Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Family Man’ series on Amazon Prime Video seems to have run into rough weather, as netizens are angry with the show’s new antagonist – leading south actress Samantha Akkineni – for allegedly playing a “Tamil terrorist” from Sri Lanka.

The trailer of the much-awaited Season 2, which revolves around a dour middle-class guy, Srikant Tiwari (played to perfection by Manoj Bajpayee), who is a secret agent of a national intelligence agency, has largely received a positive response. However, there is a section on social media under the hashtag #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils, who is criticising Samantha’s character, Raji. Season 2 has been largely shot in Chennai where it is all ‘hot and happening’, according to the trailer.

While one Twitter user threatened to unsubscribe their Amazon Prime subscription, another heckled the cast saying ‘Shame on the Family Man team’. One user wrote: “Not sure why tamils were always targeted by Bollywood and even other southern region movies. Spend time to understand what happened in Eezham. Stop force feeding your half-baked lies and propaganda.” (sic)

Another user wrote, “I was born in Andhra Pradesh and being brought up in Hyderabad but I have an immense respect for Tamils and I love to stay in Tamil Nadu. And coming to this web series it’s literally portraying Tamils in a wrong way. I believe, it should be banned.”

In the trailer, Samantha, clad in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) uniform, seems to be involved in a hostage situation in Chennai. In Family Man, Srikant Tiwari races against time to outwit terrorists and save the country and this time he encounters his alleged ‘nemesis’ – Raji.

However, Bollywood seems to be gushing over the trailer, which released on May 19, as Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, “So good! Sir u are outstanding !and @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait to see u on this new medium with this new look”. Earlier, the directors, Raj and DK had said that Samantha Akkineni’s character will surprise everyone and that it was a role with “boldness and edginess”.