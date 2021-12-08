Dhanush back on Hollywood set of ‘The Gray Man’

Sharing the picture of him on the set of 'The Gray Man', Dhanush captioned it, “A little more Gray Man…” and tagged the Russo Brothers who are directing this Netflix big budget film

Actor Dhanush has shared a behind-the-scenes photograph of him on the sets of the Russo brothers (‘Avengers’ fame) Hollywood directorial ‘The Gray Man’ on Twitter. The Kollywood actor, who will next be seen in a Hindi film, ‘Atrangi Re’ with Sara Ali Khan, dropped the photo on social media showing him sitting in front of multiple screens.

In the picture, he appears to be engrossed in one of the screens when the picture was clicked. Sharing the post, Dhanush captioned it, “A little more Gray Man…” and tagged the Russo Brothers. His fans responded to his tweet by saying, this is a proud moment. “You are pride of Indian cinema…keep rocking, while another posted, “Awesome Anna, hoping to see you in Hollywood soon”. He got 15,000 likes in one hour for his post.

Last year, Dhanush had issued a statement on Twitter revealing he will star in ‘The Gray Man’, stating that he was elated to announce that he will be joining the team of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). “Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience,” he had tweeted at that time.

The ‘Gray Man’, which is touted to be one of Netflix’s biggest budget movies, is based on the 2009 bestselling novel by Mark Greaney. The book introduced the character Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry. The action thriller is centred around Gentry (Gosling), who is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former colleague of Gentry’s at the CIA. Media sources said that Dhanush is most likely playing the head of one of the teams that is after Court Gentry.

When Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ was set to release earlier this year, the Russo brothers had tweeted in supprt, ” Super da thambi! Excited to be working with Dhanush and good luck with Jagame Thandhiram.”

While Dhanush had completed most of his portions in the film earlier this year, he seems to be back on the sets to wrap up some patch work. He is scheduled to work on his brother Selvaraghavan’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Naane Varuven’ next. ‘Naane Varuven’ will mark Dhanush’s reunion with director Selvaraghavan after a gap of more than a decade. Indhuja Ravichandran of ‘Bigil’ fame has been signed up as the female lead.