Comedian Raju Srivastava remains on ventilator; Modi speaks to wife

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be “critical and on ventilator” in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS in Delhi, sources said on Friday (August 12).

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and later underwent angioplasty.

“Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator in the ICU,” the source told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Srivastava’s wife to enquire about his health and support the family in the time of distress.

The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS.

Srivastava’s cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising. “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,” he had told PTI, adding that the actor-comedian’s wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, shot to fame with his stand-up pieces on the stage of the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Season 3. Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)