CCL 2023: Mohanlal, AMMA severe all ties with league

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and the film actors’ organisation Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have severed all ties with the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The move is due to differences of opinion with the league’s owners.

Mohanlal has already asked the league to take down all his images from the advertisements of the CCL.

“The Kerala Strikers team which is participating in the league has nothing to do with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA),” Edavela Babu, AMMA’s general secretary said.

“The players in the team might be members of the organisation, but they are participating in the tournament in individual capacity,” added the veteran actor.

CCL is an amateur men’s cricket league in India. It started in 2011. Actors from various state-based film industries participate in the tournament. CCL had been suspended for the last four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until the last season, Mohanlal was the co-owner of the Kerala Strikers team, along with Sripriya Rajkumar, Rajkumar Sethupathy, Jaison, and PM Shaji.

AMMA used to sponsor the team and most of the Malayalam stars were regular cheerleaders for the team.

This time Kerala Strikers is participating under the leadership of actor Kunchacko Boban with Unni Mukundan being his deputy.

CCL 2023 commenced on February 18 in Raipur. Eight teams from eight film industries (Bengali, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu) across India are participating in the league.

Kerala Strikers is currently at the bottom of CCL 2023 points table with two losses from two games. Telugu Warriors is on top of the standings with four points from two matches.