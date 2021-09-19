Cadbury recreates iconic 1994 commercial with a ‘gender’ twist

The new ad, which is a faithful remake of the old famous Cadbury ad, (except for the gender reversal) has even retained Shankar Mahadevan's song 'Kuch Khaas Hai'

The celebrated Cadbury advert that had model Shimona Rashi dodging security to break into rollicking jig on the field at a cricket match after her boyfriend scores a 100, has been recreated but with a winning difference. In the new ad, a boy breaks into a victorious dance after his cricketer girlfriend hits a six.

If this new Cadbury ad, which is trending online big time, scores a century for creating this ‘gender’ twist to their iconic 1994 ad, singer-music director Shankar Mahadevan got all nostalgic and emotional after watching the new Cadbury ad, said a Hindustan Times report.

All the scenes in the new Cadbury commercial are duplicated from the older one (the only change being the gender reversal), right down to the original song, ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’, sung by Shankar.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shankar Mahadevan (@shankar.mahadevan)

Gushing over the ad which he shared on Instagram, Shankar wrote, “After 27 years it is back! The roles are reversed!!The company has decided to retain the same song that I had had recorded then in 1994!! Nostalgiaaaa.”

The singer’s friends too raved about the ad. While singer Harshdeep Kaur said that it brought back all the old memories, singer Anusha Mani wrote, “This is so amazing! The iconic jingle by Louis Banks and you with the most amazing take on the film!!”

Also read: Delete your Microsoft password. You won’t need it anymore

Fans too got emotional for this dance down memory lane and also praised the male model in the new advert for matching the same joie de vivre with the dance steps and warmth that the model Rashi had shown in the original.

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza and Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda left heart emojis on Cadbury’s post on Instagram. While filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra commented: “My my… Wow.” Another Instagram user added, “legendary,” and another comment said it all: “Nostalgia on another level.”