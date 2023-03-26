Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey dies in Varanasi hotel room; suicide suspected

On Sunday morning when Akanksha did not emerge from her room, the hotel staff alerted the film crew. When the hotel staff opened the door, Akanksha was found hanging in her room

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey died, allegedly by suicide, at a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday (March 26), according to media reports.

The 25-year-old leading Bhojpuri actor was reportedly staying at Hotel Somendra in Sarnath, Varanasi, where she was shooting for her upcoming film. On Sunday morning when she did not emerge from her room, the hotel staff alerted the film crew. When the people of the unit and the hotel staff opened the door, Akanksha was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth.

The police were called immediately, according to the hotel staff. Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter.

Akanksha starred in several regional films including Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri) and Veeron ke Veer. Her new track, ‘Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi Hai’, released this morning at 7.45 am. Reports said more details are awaited on her death.

Meanwhile, her rumoured boyfriend Samar Singh, actor and singer posted on his official Instagram handle in Hindi, ‘Speechless.’ He added crying-face emojis and added ‘#AkankshaDubey.’

On Saturday, the actor, clad in a black top, had posted a dance video on Instagram.

She is showing off some belly dance moves while grooving to a Bhojpuri song ‘Hilori Mare’ and self-recording at the same time holding a phone in one hand. She had 1.78 million followers on Instagram.

Akanksha was a top actress in the Bhojpuri film industry and has acted opposite many stars including Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.

Akanksha’s fans were shocked with the news of her death and a fan posted, “Unbelievable…she was dancing a few hours ago and now!”. Her new song ‘Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi Hai’, in which Akanksha is seen dancing in a red costume, has been sung by Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)