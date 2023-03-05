Another record for ‘Pathaan’: It is now all-time No.1 Hindi film in India

SRK’s comeback film has raised Rs 1,028 crore worldwide since its release in January, said YRF

Shah Rukh Khan’s “comeback film” Pathaan has become the all-time number one Hindi film in India, according to Yash Raj Films (YRF). The Siddharth Anand directorial has reportedly raised Rs 1,028 crore worldwide since its release in January.

According to the studio, Pathaan had raised Rs 1.07 crore nett in India (Hindi Rs 1.05 crore; all dubbed versions Rs 0.02 crore) by its sixth Friday. “The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1028 crore (India gross: Rs 641.50 crore, overseas: Rs 386.50 crore),” YRF has said in a press note.

Pathaan, Khan’s first film in a lead role after more than four years, released on January 25 to great hype and record advance bookings. “It feels incredible that Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film in India today! The love and appreciation that has been showered on Pathaan by audiences is historic and it shows in the box office result. As a director, I’m proud that I made a film that has entertained people globally,” Anand said in a statement.

The new milestone comes days after Pathaan became the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema in its initial run.

Currently, Dangal is the highest grossing Indian film with a reported earnings of around Rs 2,000 crore. In its initial run or phase one of the release, the Aamir Khan-starrer earned over Rs 700 crore. In its second phase, when it was released in theatres in China, the films box office crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross.

Other Indian films that crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the global box office include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, and K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is an important step in YRF’s spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point. The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

