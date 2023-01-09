Amitabh Bachchan falls prey to Twitter trolls after ‘horrible error’ tweet

Netizens reminded Big B that getting the T number wrong was no big deal, but not in a nice way

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan takes his tweets very seriously. He religiously numbers his tweets, which begin with a “T” followed by the serial number. Recently, he realised he had gone wrong with the T numbers and apologised to his followers for what he deemed a “horrible error,” only to fall prey to Twitter trolls.

On Saturday, Bachchan tweeted, “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong .. T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES !! (sic)”

Troll army attacks

However, netizens reminded him that it was no big deal but not very nicely. They trolled him with a series of sarcastic comments and memes.

Advertisement

pic.twitter.com/L3BmCOu6Dl — Kajol Srinivasan – Turned on by unsolicited advice (@LOLrakshak) January 7, 2023

likh leti hu kahin UPSC me na aajaye pic.twitter.com/PSjjwNCpWV — Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) January 8, 2023

Oh no ! Poora Market hil gaya. Aise mat kiya karo please. pic.twitter.com/vGYuM9tpSc — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) January 7, 2023

Earth before and after T 4515 pic.twitter.com/BEPIJHqOPD — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) January 8, 2023

A user posted, “And no one noticed so far, this hints how unnecessary T numbering is.”

Another wrote, “Apologies ki spelling galat hai (apologies has been spelled wrongly), make a new tweet T 4516 and apologise by writing correct spelling.”

“Sir, ab dharti bachegi? (Sir, will the Earth survive?)” read a sarcastic tweet.

Another quipped, “Someone should manage the Ts for you …”

Also read: Rishi Sunak gets trolled after old BBC video resurfaces

“Thanks for the clarification sir. I was really worried as the order was wrong and due to that my balance sheet was not getting tallied,” another user took a dig at the legendary actor.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and Boman Irani. He will be next seen in The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and ‘Project K’ alongside Padukone and Prabhas. In the pipeline are Ganpath, Ghoomar, The Umesh Chronicles, and Butterfly.

(With agency inputs)