American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift wins big, Icon Award for Lionel Richie

Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, and Kendrick Lamar pick up two AMAs each; Elton John bags AMA for Collaboration of the Year with Dua Lipa, his first since 1988

The American Music Awards (AMAs) 2022 were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Award-winning actor, producer, and musician Wayne Brady hosted the 50th AMAs, which was jointly produced by Dick Clark Productions and ABC. The event celebrates the year’s best music performers based on votes of fans.

Big winners at AMA 2022

Taylor Swift was the big winner at this year’s AMAs. She was nominated in six categories and she won all of them, including artist of the year, the event’s top honour. Swift is now the most decorated artist in AMAs’ history, with 40 wins in all.

Apart from artist of the year, Swift won the categories of favourite female pop artist, favourite pop album (Red [Taylor’s Version]), favourite music video (All Too Well [Taylor’s Version]), favourite female country artist, and favourite country album (Red [Taylor’s Version]).

Among the other significant winners at American Music Awards 2022 was Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny. He had the most nominations this year (eight), including artist of the year for the first time. He took home two awards — for favourite male Latin artist and favourite Latin album (Un Verano Sin Ti).

Sixteen-time AMA winner Beyoncé bagged two awards as well — favourite female R&B artist and favourite R&B album (Renaissance). So did Harry Styles, in the favourite male pop artist category and for favourite pop song (As It Was).

The old and the young

Elton John bagged an AMA for Collaboration of the Year with Dua Lipa, his first since 1988. They won it for their hit remake, Cold Heart – PNAU Remix. Elton John became the longest-recognized artist in AMAs’ history, with his first ever nomination being in 1974.

Lionel Richie, with 17 AMAs, was honoured with the esteemed Icon Award for his contribution to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder, and other artists paid tribute to Richie through a performance.

Morgan Wallen won an AMA for the first time this year and scored a double. He won favourite male country artist and favourite country song with Wasted On You.

Kendrick Lamar picked up the AMAs for favourite male hip-hop artist and favourite hip-hop album (Mr Morale & The Big Steppers). Nicki Minaj won in the favourite female hip-hop artist category.

Dove Cameron bagged the New Artist of the Year AMA, while BTS were the favourite pop duo or group. Swedish rock band Ghost took home their first AMA for favourite rock album.

The star-studded list of performers at the American Music Awards 2022 included Pink, Dove Cameron, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Lil Baby, and Bebe Rexha, among others. Pink opened the shows.

The awards were broadcast live on ABC and streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India from 6.30 am to 9.30 am on Monday.

