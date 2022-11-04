A Twitter user @ThatUmbrellaGuy, tweeted a screenshot of Amber’s Twitter account @RealAmberHeard. The screenshot said the account does not exist

After Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter and him taking charge as Twitter’s CEO, many Hollywood celebrities, including Musk’s former girlfriend Amber Heard, have deleted their Twitter accounts.

A Twitter user @ThatUmbrellaGuy, tweeted a screenshot of Amber’s Twitter account @RealAmberHeard. The screenshot said the account does not exist. The post’s caption said: “Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter.”

Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter. pic.twitter.com/yrFGpLirh9 — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) November 1, 2022

The post saw comments from various Twitter users. One user @SnaptheDog1 commented: “So Elon cannot snoop at her messages.” Another user @LiveFreeRunFar wrote: “She will be back…They can never stay away.”

One user @Captainstark_2 commented: “And nothing of value was lost.”

Amber Heard recently lost her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. After her loss, Amber was supposed to pay $10.35 million to Johnny.

Amber met Johnny in 2010 while shooting for The Rum Diaries. They got married in 2015 but decided to part ways in 2016. Their divorce got finalized in 2017.

Post their separation, Amber started dating Musk. The two separated in 2017, started dating again in 2018, only to part ways a few months later.