After blockbuster Drishyam series, Mohanlal-Jeethu combo back with 12th Man

On Monday (July 5), superstar Mohanlal unveiled the film's poster and the title of the new film, '12th Man', which he will be doing with Jeethu Joseph. It is believed to be a mystery thriller,

The story of an ordinary man, who goes to great lengths to keep his daughter and family from the clutches of the police, became a runaway hit in Malayalam cinema and went on to be replicated in other languages as well.

Now, the director of the popular film, ‘Drishyam’, Jeethu Joseph, Kerala cinema’s highest paid director, is all set to repeat the magic and success and has teamed up with superstar Mohanlal once again.

Advertisement

On Monday (July 5), superstar Mohanlal unveiled the film’s poster and the title of the new film, ’12th Man’, which he will be doing with Jeethu Joseph. It is believed to be a mystery thriller, said a Manorama Online report.

Also read: Why Aamir, SRK remain silent; south stars boldly attack Cinematograph Bill

Mohanlal said on Twitter,” Happy to announce my upcoming movie, ’12th Man’ with Jeethu Joseph, produced by Anthonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine. The poster shows a man, clearly it is Mohanlal, walking on a dark night towards a lighted bungalow filled with people. This tableau is set against a mountainous backdrop.

The film is expected to go on the floors shortly. ’12th Man’ is written by K R Krishnakumar, while Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s other project, ‘Ram’, which is a psychological thriller, with Trisha as the female lead, is also awaiting release.