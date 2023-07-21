Actor Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 crore; case registered against three

The incident came to light on Wednesday when Vivek Oberoi's chartered accountant filed a complaint against his three business partners at MIDC police station in Andheri east. They had asked him to invest in an event and film production firm

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was allegedly duped of ₹1.55 crore by three busines partners who had asked him to invest in an event and film production firm. They had promised good returns but used the money for themselves, said the police complaint.

The police told the media on Friday (July 21) that the incident came to light on Wednesday when the actor’s chartered accountant filed a complaint against the trio in the MIDC police station in Andheri east.

According to the complaint, the three accused, including a film producer, were business partners of the actor and had asked him to invest money in an event and film production firm, he said.

The actor invested ₹1.55 crore in the project but the accused persons used the invested money for themselves, he said. The actor’s wife was also a partner in the firm, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the three under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating), he said.

The probe in the case is underway, he added.

