Actor Swara Bhasker marries SP youth leader Fahad Ahmad

The "Veere Di Wedding" star has married Fahad Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing — Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker, the actor, declared that she has married politician Fahad Ahmad. The “Veere Di Wedding” star shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing — Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

“Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad Its chaotic but its yours!” Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband.

Advertisement

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️ Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

Retweeting the 34-year-old actors post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.”

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film “Jahaan Chaar Yaar” (2022).