Academy stokes audience interest with new Oscars ‘fan-film’ category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced a new category at this year’s Oscars — the fan-favourite film. Audiences can now vote for their favourite movie of the year on a special website, or by using the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag.

The winning title will be announced live during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, on March 27. The voting will be open till March 3. Additionally, the Academy is also asking viewers to vote for their favourite ‘cheer moment’ from this year’s films and offering prizes in return.

There is a list of films eligible for this initiative and more information on the Oscars Fan Favourite website. The site incidentally isn’t operational in India, anda few other countries.

This move by the Academy is being seen as a way for the audience to participate and include more populist films like Spiderman: No Way Home, which was completely missing from the 94th Academy Awards nominees list. Films like Jane Campion’s understated, deeply-nuanced and layered film, The Power of the Dog and even the satirical Don’t Look Up may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Moreover, last year’s Oscars ceremony had very low viewership and the Academy is reportedly trying to whip up flagging interest in their awards show. Earlier too, in 2018, the Academy had introduced an official competitive category, Best Achievement in Popular Film, but had called it off saying that they need to fine-tune it further.

This latest initiative of involving fans to name their favourite film and a favourite cheer moment, will surely increase interest in the glittering Oscars show.