Aadujeevitham trailer leak: What Prithviraj, director Blessy say

Directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Blessy, Aadujeevitham is based on the novel of the same title by the famous Malayalam writer Benyamin.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped the trailer of his much-awaited film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) late Friday night (April 7), after it was leaked online.

According to the makers, this was an “unintentional release”.

The trailer was leaked on an international website along with a report on the film, which caught the makers by surprise.

“It came as a real shocker, and we did not know how to react. But then, once it is out, there is nothing much we can do about it. Since yesterday night, we have been getting calls and it has gone viral, with many praising what they have seen. From what we gather, there is international traction,” says a source who has worked closely with the project.

National Award-winning director Blessy, who helmed Aadujeevitham, says what got leaked was unedited, raw footage, not official.

“It was an unedited version which was sent to distributors across the world, mostly in the US. It is not at all the final product. We were planning to send it for some festival circuits. Post-production work is still going on in Mumbai and Chennai. Much more work is pending,” Blessy told The Federal.

The film’s makers decided to drop the trailer officially since it was already in the public domain.

Launching the trailer on social media, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “Yes, the ‘release’ was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be ‘leaked’ online. The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see.”

Yes, the “release” was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online.

