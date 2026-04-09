Kerala elections: Huge wave for UDF, will cross 100 seats, says VD Satheesan

Amid a high-stakes electoral battle, leadership questions, alliance dynamics, and controversies are shaping the campaign narrative in Kerala.

The Federal spoke to VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala, on UDF’s prospects, strategy, and the political storm surrounding him.

Also read: Kerala polls: Ear to the ground says UDF-LDF race is too close to call

“If the UDF fails, I will retire from politics the very next day and go into exile,” said Satheesan, staking his credibility on the alliance’s comeback.

Am I speaking to Kerala’s next Chief Minister?

No. The Congress party in Kerala has not decided its Chief Minister candidate. According to the procedure of the AICC, we will decide the Chief Minister candidate only after the Assembly election.

You know what happened in Karnataka and Telangana — Siddaramaiah was elected as Chief Minister only after the election. The same thing happened in Telangana. Here also, just like that, they will decide after the election.

Now, I am not a contender. My responsibility and my assignment is to bring back the UDF into power.

When I took over in 2021, our position was very bad because two consecutive times we failed and the morale of the entire workers and leaders was lost. This time, my responsibility was to give morale to them and to bring back the UDF. Now, we have the confidence that we will come back with 100-plus seats.

Also read: In buses arranged by parties, voters in Bengaluru head to Kerala in hordes

You’ve been projecting a 100+ seat victory, but surveys suggest a tighter race. Why the confidence?

At the national level, five channels conducted pre-poll surveys. They say the UDF may get nearly 90 seats. The next 15 seats are very tight.

I have travelled across the state four times within the last three months. My experience is that there is a huge wave in favour of the UDF and there is a large level of anti-incumbency against the government, which has been existing for a long time. Now it is at the peak. So I have a political basis for this conclusion.

You know that across the country, all the Opposition parties are losing by-elections to the Assembly, but in Kerala, except one, we have been winning all the by-elections with a wonderful margin, an extraordinary margin.

Then, in the Lok Sabha election, we improved our majority in almost all the seats. And in the local body elections — usually we were losing — but this time we received a big victory, the biggest in the last 30 years. That is a continuation; it will continue.

When I took over as Leader of Opposition, we made a political analysis. In 2001, we won 100 seats, but from 2005 onwards, many social groups left us. They joined BJP or CPM or Left parties. So we analysed and found the reasons.

The last five years, we worked hard. Now I am proud to say we brought back 95 per cent of the social groups to the UDF line. That is why I said earlier — the UDF is not only a confederation of political parties, but a broader political platform.

Is the Welfare Party of India part of your broader platform?

No, they are outside the UDF. They supported us from 2019 onwards, not now.

The Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) exploded, asking why we are getting support from Jamaat-e-Islami. Then I said Jamaat-e-Islami, the mother organisation of the Welfare Party, was with you for the last four decades. Then he refused.

Then I brought a video clip where he, as party general secretary, was welcoming Jamaat-e-Islami.

The theory is this: when they are with the CPM, they are secular; when they support the UDF, they become communal. That is the theory.

Now, what is happening in the LDF? The PDP is supporting the Left. The SDPI is supporting the Left.

In the 24th Party Congress resolution, SDPI is described as an extreme outfit. But that resolution is not applicable to the Chief Minister. That is what is happening.

Why are RSS-related allegations still being raised against you?

I made an allegation that there was a deal with the RSS. He (Vijayan) said he never had any relation. But I brought an interview where he said sometimes they had relations with RSS, sometimes not. That is the opportunistic policy.

Now, a former DGP who is a BJP leader said that BJP votes should go to CPM in Paravur to defeat me.

The RSS has filed a defamation case against me, saying I insulted Golwalkar. They filed a case in a court in Kurnool.

Those days, 15–20 years back, leaders from all parties used to attend seminars and debates. For example, KV Thomas was invited to CPM conferences. Ramesh Chennithala participated earlier.

I used to attend at the EMS Sanskriti cultural centre. Those days it was for debates. I went there and spoke my own position.

They said I released a book on Vivekananda written by Parameshwara. That book was earlier released by VS Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister. So these allegations are politically motivated.

You’ve appeared more emotional, even speaking about political exile. Why?

No, no, that is not emotion. That is because of my confidence.

I have been arguing that we will get 100-plus seats. Someone asked me a hypothetical question — if the UDF fails, will you go for political exile? I said yes.

My responsibility is to bring back the UDF to power. With collective leadership, my duty is to coordinate everything.

If we win, the credit goes to the collective leadership. If we fail, the responsibility is mine.

Definitely, I will retire from politics the next day and go into political exile. That is my decision. No doubt.

If I say a word, I will keep that word without compromise. That is my credibility.

If that happens, do you have a plan for life after politics?

Yes, I have decided. If that situation arises, I will explain it in my last press conference.

If I am not competent, if I am not able to bring back the UDF into power, why should I continue? The next generation is there. They will take over.

I will support them from outside. Why should I continue?

Has the Wayanad fund controversy affected your campaign?

The CPM has been pushing a narrative that there are problems in the UDF. But we decided all 140 seats without a dissenting voice — in the history of the UDF.

We have collective leadership and we are moving together.

But what is happening in the CPM? Former ministers and MLAs are contesting as rebels. Many senior leaders in the Chief Minister’s own district are challenging him.

The problem is inside the CPM.

There are serious allegations — in Payyannur, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram — about fund misappropriation. Those who questioned it were suspended. Families of victims joined Congress.

So CPM is on the defensive.

Could the issue have been handled better?

The CPM is spreading false allegations. They are even circulating fake letters claiming I recommended not to field certain leaders.

We disclosed bank details. What more is needed?

They are now distributing pamphlets saying there is no development in my constituency, showing photos from 20 years ago.

But today, we have constructed a 52,000 sq ft hospital building and are completing a 70,000 sq ft facility — one of the best in the state.

They are using old images to mislead people. This is their way to defend the fund controversy. Nothing happened on our side.

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