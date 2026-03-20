Breaking from Jayalalithaa’s tradition, EPS camps in Delhi for seat-sharing talks

In a clear break from the long-standing AIADMK tradition, party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has shifted seat-sharing negotiations from the party headquarters in Chennai to Delhi, holding direct talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the time of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, all alliance discussions used to take place at the AIADMK head office, with final agreements signed at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai. Now, not only EPS but also AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and other NDA partners have rushed to the national capital, triggering sharp criticism from the ruling DMK.

Stalin slams AIADMK

Chief Minister MK Stalin accused EPS of “pawning the party in Delhi” and asked: “If Tamil Nadu falls into the hands of leaders who need Delhi’s permission even to contest elections, what will the people of Tamil Nadu have to suffer every day?” The DMK said the visit shows the AIADMK has lost its self-respect and is now completely dependent on the Centre.

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The AIADMK hit back strongly, calling Stalin’s remarks “pure hypocrisy”. Party spokespersons reminded voters that both Stalin and his father M Karunanidhi had travelled to Delhi many times to seek alliances. They pointed out that even an ailing Karunanidhi had waited for hours outside Congress leaders’ offices in Delhi.

After meeting Shah, EPS told reporters in Delhi that seat-sharing issues would be wrapped up in the next four days. “Details will come soon. Piyush Goyal is coming to Chennai tomorrow,” he said. He declared that all 234 Tamil Nadu constituencies have winning chances for the NDA and added that seats would be allotted based on each party’s strongest areas.

Why EPS flew to Delhi

EPS insisted that the AIADMK is the undisputed leader of the NDA in Tamil Nadu. A top source in the AIADMK told The Federal, “The leadership of this alliance belongs to the AIADMK. EPS alone will sign the agreement for all parties exactly like Stalin signs for the DMK front.” AIADMK insiders say EPS is working hard to ensure the party gets to contest at least 160 seats under the “two leaves” symbol.

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A key sticking point is the format of the alliance pacts. Dhinakaran had earlier said seat-sharing for the AMMK would be handled directly through the BJP. But EPS and his team are firmly against any separate agreements between the BJP and smaller parties. They want one single pact where EPS signs on behalf of the entire Tamil Nadu NDA, giving the AIADMK complete control over seat distribution including how many seats go to the AMMK. Political observers note that this is exactly why EPS flew to Delhi: to settle the numbers firmly and ensure no parallel deals are signed behind his back.

The main hurdle remains the number of seats for the BJP. In the DMK-Congress alliance, the Congress (with just 4 per cent vote share) was given 28 seats. The BJP, which secured 11 per cent vote share in the last Lok Sabha polls, is demanding at least 40 seats. The AIADMK side is reportedly offering only around 25. This gap is the biggest reason for the current deadlock.

'AIADMK leadership did not give respect to Piyush Goyal'

Another sensitive issue is the reported lack of respect shown by the AIADMK leadership to Goyal, who heads the NDA’s negotiation committee. Senior journalist Tharasu Shyam told The Federal, “It is being said that the AIADMK leadership did not give Piyush Goyal the respect due for his experience and status in Tamil Nadu. That is probably why the Home Minister called him for talks.”

On whether EPS going to Delhi was the right move, the veteran journalist commented, “This is not the usual AIADMK style, but EPS is not Jayalalithaa. We cannot say his respect has come down because he went to Delhi. He is a good administrator, a tough negotiator who jumps straight into seat bargaining, and this is proof of how firm he is. However, I believe the final signatures between the two sides will still happen in Chennai.”

With Goyal arriving in Chennai soon and Shah personally calling other NDA leaders for urgent talks, sources say the seat-bargaining deadlock could be resolved within the next few days. EPS is determined to keep the alliance under firm AIADMK leadership, while the BJP wants a bigger share to reflect its growing strength in Tamil Nadu.