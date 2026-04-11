Tamil Nadu elections: Veerappan’s family enters fray, seeks to recast his legacy

In a notable political development, the family of slain forest brigand Veerappan has entered the fray for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, seeking to recast his legacy from that of a smuggler and bandit to a nationalist figure.



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Veerappan’s elder daughter, Vidhyarani, will contest from Mettur as a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate, while his widow, Muthulakshmi, will represent Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi from Krishnagiri. Both parties align themselves with the idea of Tamil nationalism, which forms the core of their campaigns.

Vidhyarani's political pitch

Vidhyarani, a lawyer by profession, is using the election to reinterpret her father’s controversial legacy by portraying him as a defender of Tamil rights. She has argued that her father was misunderstood, presenting him as someone who stood against exploitation rather than as a criminal figure.

Supporting her narrative, NTK chief Seeman, during campaign rallies, drew a contentious parallel between Veerappan and LTTE chief Prabhakaran, saying, “If Prabhakaran was the guardian of our race, Veerappan was the guardian of our forests.”

This is not her first electoral attempt. She had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Krishnagiri, where she secured over one lakh votes. She began her political career with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), moved to the BJP in 2020, and eventually joined NTK in 2024.



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She stated that she joined NTK with the aim of working at the grassroots level and promoting women’s independence. As a lawyer, she has positioned herself as an advocate for women’s empowerment and local development, focusing on employment and infrastructure issues during her campaigns.

Focus on rural distress

In Krishnagiri, Veerappan’s widow, Muthulakshmi, has also entered the fray, representing Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi. Her campaign focuses more on local concerns, particularly agrarian distress. Emphasising her connection with farming communities, she has framed her political agenda around water access, crop security, and rural livelihoods. She had previously contested as an independent candidate in the 2006 Assembly elections.

Despite their association with one of India’s most notorious outlaws, both candidates claim they have received public acceptance.