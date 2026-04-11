Sundar C slams PTR, flags corruption, anti-incumbency in Madurai Central contest

In an exclusive conversation with The Federal, Sundar C, NDA candidate from Madurai Central, criticised Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s performance, alleging that he had failed the constituency across two terms despite holding significant power.



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“First, he said he couldn’t deliver as an Opposition MLA. Then, even as a minister, nothing substantial has been done. What right does he have to seek another term?” he asked.

Sundar C targets incumbent

Positioning himself as the alternative, Sundar C said voter frustration is visible on the ground. “People are fed up with excuses. You can give a thousand reasons for not doing something. Why not find one way to do it?” he said, invoking a line he attributed to past leadership.



The NDA candidate also pointed to alleged corruption in the Madurai Corporation as a major electoral issue, claiming that recent controversies have reinforced public anger. “People are watching everything. They know what has happened,” he said, asserting that anti-incumbency sentiment is strong and growing.

Sundar C, who is contesting under the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol as part of the NDA led by Edappadi K Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu, expressed confidence that the alliance and symbol would resonate with voters. “It’s a symbol that has a deep connect across the state,” he said.

From cinema to politics

Addressing his recent entry into politics, Sundar C said the decision was not premeditated but driven by opportunity. He credited AC Shanmugam of Puthiya Needhi Katchi for offering him the candidature. “When the opportunity came, I didn’t think twice,” he said.



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On the transition from cinema to politics, he pointed to advice from his wife, Khushbu Sundar. “She told me politics is a 24-hour job, not like films. That’s something I’ve prepared myself for,” he added.

Despite questions over organisational strength in Madurai Central, Sundar C maintained that his focus remains local. “My priority is the constituency, its grievances, its development, and addressing corruption at the local level,” he said.