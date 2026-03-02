25 or 45? Tensions simmer over DMK-Congress seat-sharing

In the lead-up to Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly elections, the long-standing alliance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress is facing its sternest test yet, with seat-sharing negotiations reaching a critical juncture.

Top sources indicate that the DMK has set March 3 as a firm deadline for the Congress to accept a composite deal comprising Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha nomination, amid growing frustrations over perceived delays and public posturing by Congress leaders.

No extension of deadline

The ruling DMK is reportedly in no mood to extend discussions further, citing the need for time to prepare nomination papers and affidavits ahead of the March 5 deadline for Rajya Sabha filings.

The DMK-Congress partnership has been a cornerstone of Tamil Nadu politics since the 1960s, rooted in shared ideologies of federalism, secularism, and social justice. This alliance has powered the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) to victory in recent elections, including the 2021 Assembly polls where the Congress contested 25 seats and won 18, contributing to the coalition's dominance. However, the 2026 elections expected before May 10 present new challenges.

With anti-incumbency whispers against the DMK government and emerging players like the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor Vijay gaining traction among youth, both parties are jockeying for stronger positions.

’25 seats offered; not acceptable’

The current impasse stems from Congress's demand for a larger slice of the pie. In 2021, the Congress settled for 25 Assembly seats, but this time, it has submitted a "wish list" seeking 33 to 45 constituencies, arguing that a bigger allocation would bolster the alliance's winnability in key areas.

AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, who returned to Delhi after talks in Chennai, emphasised the party's priority on Assembly strength to secure Rajya Sabha representation independently in the future. "They offered us 25 seats, but that is not acceptable to us," Chodankar stated, adding that no further calls for negotiations have come from the DMK and talks with TVK remain unexplored. DMK sources, however, view this as undue pressure, with the party offering only 25-28 Assembly seats plus one Rajya Sabha slot as a "composite" deal.

The DMK leadership prefers nominating local figures like Peter Alphonse or Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai for the Rajya Sabha seat, rejecting Congress high command's requests for national leaders such as Meenakshi Natarajan, Abhishek Singhvi, or Pawan Khera.

DMK upset with Rahul?

Adding a personal layer to the political friction is that the DMK is reportedly upset over the "tone and tenor" of Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi's birthday wishes to Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 1. Sources privy to the matter claim Rahul's message was "clinical" and lacked warmth, in contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal call to Stalin.

"I am also privy to the information that PM had personally wished the CM while RG gave a cold message," one insider noted. Stalin responded graciously, thanking him for the "warm wishes and kind words over the phone". However, Tamil Nadu BJP’s former state president, K Annamalai, seized on the perceived slight, posting sarcastically, "Last year: Bro, Bro! This year: No Bro… Why Bro?" alongwith images comparing warmer greetings from previous years.

Congress circles counter this by highlighting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's effusive wishes, "Together, we shall continue our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the values of the Constitution, including Federalism..." Kharge's post emphasised joint work, and sources confirm Rahul followed up with a phone call to Stalin that evening.

DMK minister downplays tensions

DMK's former MP Dr. S Senthilkumar criticised Congress for publicly disclosing offers during negotiations. "When seat-sharing negotiation is going on, it's not morally right to disclose openly what's being offered... This is not in good taste."

Meanwhile, DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi downplayed tensions, stating, "There is a good understanding between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Rahul Gandhi. They can resolve issues in one phone call. The alliance has remained intact for so many years due to the close relationship between the two leaders."

Speculation about a potential Congress-TVK tie-up has fuelled the drama. TVK, a new entrant, is gaining "traction among youngsters" and recognises Congress's strength in Tamil Nadu, according Chodankar. However, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai told The Federal, "There's no confusion. Negotiations take place in every election... The DMK and Congress, the INDIA bloc, is a natural alliance, an ideological alliance. Where's the disagreement?"

He denied any talks with TVK. "We did not speak to TVK. Who said we spoke to TVK? I am the PCC president. My high command also did not give me any direction to speak to them."

What TVK said on alliance with Congress

TVK's joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar echoed caution, "If any alliance talks between TVK and Congress take place, our leader Vijay will make the announcement."

He criticised DMK's approach. “DMK ministers and district secretaries have been speaking wrongly about Congress, which created a greater divide... It was DMK's method that threatens their alliance partner and ensures they are in control."

Kumar added that Congress cadres feel DMK might sabotage their candidates even if the alliance holds.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan expressed confidence in the alliance's continuity, stating, "Congress will persist in the DMK-led alliance."

Yet, analysts question if Congress's demands are a genuine push for leverage or a bluff to extract concessions, especially with DMK stitching deals with smaller allies like IUML (2 seats), MMK (2 seats), and DMDK (potentially 10+1).

What next?

As the March 3 deadline approaches, the DMK's ultimatum underscores its impatience. A failure to agree could lead to a rare split, forcing Congress to contest independently or explore uncharted alliances, potentially fragmenting anti-DMK votes. However, most stakeholders, including Selvaperunthagai, maintain optimism. "A settlement will be reached. There's no problem; everything is running smoothly."

If the alliance fractures, it might erode the "harmonious friendship" between Stalin and Rahul, raising doubts about joint campaigns. A senior leader from Congress noted, "Even if the alliance continues, the tussle over seats and power has created cracks."

With Rajya Sabha polls on March 16 and Assembly elections looming, the coming days will determine if this is mere brinkmanship or the end of an era in Tamil Nadu politics.