Rahul Gandhi a ‘bankrupt’ LoP: Kerala minister MB Rajesh slams UDF over Sabarimala

Amid intensifying political narratives around minority support, alleged alliances, and voter shifts in Kerala, the debate between the LDF and UDF has gained fresh momentum. The Federal spoke to MB Rajesh, Kerala’s Excise and Local Self-Government Minister, on these key issues shaping the state’s political landscape.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Is the LDF losing ground among minorities?

It is a false narrative deliberately created by a section of media and forces like Jamaat-e-Islami.

From the ground, the feeling is that minorities are with us. Irrespective of minority or majority, the people of Kerala, who have benefited from the welfare schemes and various other measures taken by the LDF government, are supporting us.

How do you respond to allegations of a tacit LDF-BJP understanding?

The UDF has unleashed a series of lies. Their only hope in this election is based on the lies propagated by the UDF and a section of the media supporting the UDF.

The deal has always been between the BJP and the UDF. “Co-Le-B” [abbreviation for Congress-(Muslim) League-BJP] — that particular word — was contributed by the UDF to the political dictionary of Kerala. They started the deal with the BJP.

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It was an RSS leader who stated that Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan sought their support to win from Paravur Assembly constituency. The Leader of Opposition has not shown the courage to take him to court.

Are Hindu/OBC votes drifting away from the LDF?

In 2019 also, the Lok Sabha election result was different. That was almost repeated in 2024. But after the 2019 Lok Sabha election, LDF came back to power in 2021 with more seats and vote share.

In 2016, it was 91. In 2021, it was 99. This time, we will reach 110.

Is development alone enough to win elections?

Of course, because people have experienced the benefits of this development. It is not mere development; it is inclusive development.

This government has taken all along with them.

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Why should voters support the LDF for a third consecutive term?

I will put it in simple words. Last time, in 2021, we had promised pension for homemakers. Now, the government has ensured that this pension amount is reaching the bank accounts of 32.5 lakh women.

Last time, we had promised regular disbursement of welfare pensions and that it would be enhanced. It was earlier Rs 1,600 per month. Now it has been increased to Rs 2,000, and there is regular disbursement.

We have built more than 5 lakh houses for homeless people in the state. We have ensured high-tech government schools in Kerala. We have ensured proper buildings and infrastructure for public healthcare institutions and government hospitals.

These are enough for people to vote in favour of LDF.

What is your view on the UDF campaign and Rahul Gandhi raising the Sabarimala issue again?

This shows the political bankruptcy of UDF and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition. He has been a bankrupt Leader of Opposition.

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He has no politics. He has failed to offer any alternative politics or any alternative policy to the people of Kerala. That is why he is resorting to that substandard parody.

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