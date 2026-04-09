High polling in Kerala elections: Can it beat all-time turnout record?

Kerala is witnessing high voter turnout on Thursday (April 9) in the elections to 140 Assembly segments, with 50 per cent of voters casting their ballots by 1 pm, according to Election Commission (EC) data. According to the latest data, the polling has shot up over 62 per cent. Long lines of queues could be seen across the state, from Manjeswaram in the north to Neyyattinkara in the south.

The highest turnout has been recorded in Ernakulam district. (66 per cent).

The crucial elections will decide whether the ruling LDF secures a straight third term, whether the UDF makes a comeback, or whether the BJP springs a surprise in an otherwise bipolar battle.

Will Kerala see record voting?

According to EC figures, by 1 pm, 49.70 per cent of the 2.71 crore voters had cast their votes. If the trend continues in the same vein, the 90 per cent-plus turnout that the EC is aiming for might be achieved, which could be a record in Kerala’s history.

Also read: Kerala polls: Ear to the ground says UDF-LDF race is too close to call

The highest voter turnout in Kerala so far was 85.72 per cent in 1960. In 1987, it had crossed 80, with a voting percentage of 80.64. In 1960, the Congress-led government came to power and in 1987, the LDF had won.

LDF aims to retain power

The ruling LDF is fighting to retain power, banking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's model of governance and welfare. The Congress-led UDF is vying to regain power, seeking to end a decade of Left rule in the state. Amidst this traditionally bipolar contest, the BJP-led NDA is looking to disrupt the duopoly of LDF and UDF and aims to translate its growing vote share into a decisive presence in the state assembly.

The turnout is steadily increasing from 16.23 per cent at 9 am to 33.28 per cent at 11 am and 49.70 per cent at 1 pm, according to EC figures.

The figures also showed that Ernakulam district continued to lead with the highest polling percentage of 52.94 per cent and constituency-wise, Thripunithura topped with 58.09 per cent. The lowest turnout came in Ponnani with 44.52 per cent (all 1 pm data).

Prominent personalities cast their votes

Polling in all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 7 am.

The political leaders and prominent personalities who cast their votes in the morning included CM Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph and actor Mohanlal.

Polling was carried out amidst tight security arrangements, which included the deployment of over 76,000 security personnel and live monitoring of the election process by an extensive webcasting system.

(With agency inputs)