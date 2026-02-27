Final call to be taken on single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday (February 27) said political parties in Tamil Nadu have suggested that the upcoming Assembly elections be conducted in a single phase. He added that a final decision would be taken after considering all relevant factors.

He said the Election Commission’s decision on the number of phases for the elections will be announced along with the election schedule, while addressing a press conference in Chennai.

Referring to the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, Kumar described it as a model for the country and termed it a great success.



The Chief Election Commissioner also assured that adequate amenities would be provided at all 75,000 polling stations across the state.

On the counting process, he said mandatory VVPAT verification will be carried out. Even after the counting is completed, any candidate can, within seven days and upon payment of the prescribed fee, request verification of EVM results with VVPAT slips.

Among the new initiatives, he said postal ballots will be counted two rounds ahead of the EVM counting rounds.

