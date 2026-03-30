DMK bets big on women voters in 2026 TN elections

Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly elections are witnessing a clear shift in political strategy, with women voters emerging as the central focus of the DMK’s campaign.

The MK Stalin-led DMK’s latest manifesto signals a move toward targeted, household-level welfare, aiming to directly impact everyday lives.

Homemaker support

At the core of the manifesto is a ₹8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers who do not pay income tax. Instead of traditional subsidies or loan-based assistance, this scheme provides direct purchasing power. Women can use these coupons to buy or upgrade household appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, mixers, and induction stoves.

This approach marks a shift from blanket welfare distribution to consumer choice, while also recognising unpaid domestic labour as an important part of the economy.

Direct income

The DMK has also strengthened its existing financial support system for women. The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme will be increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month.

Also read: DMK releases manifesto: Rs 8,000 ‘Illatharasi’ coupons counter AIADMK’s fridge

This expansion is expected to benefit over 1.39 crore women, creating a steady and predictable income stream. Combined with the homemaker coupon scheme, nearly 2 crore women could directly benefit from these initiatives.

Working women

The manifesto also addresses the needs of women entering the workforce. To support them, the party has proposed setting up 1,000 childcare centres across the state.

In addition, self-help group loans will be increased up to ₹5 lakh without collateral, making it easier for women to access credit. Financial assistance under the Pudhumai Penn scheme will also be raised, aiming to reduce the invisible burdens that often limit women’s employment opportunities.

Youth focus

Young women and first-time voters are another key target group. The breakfast scheme will be expanded up to Class 8, benefiting an additional 15 lakh students.

Also read: TVK unleashes youth-centric TN poll manifesto to disrupt state's traditional politics

The DMK has also promised laptops for 35 lakh college students over five years. Skill development programmes under Naan Mudhalvan will include a monthly stipend of ₹1,500, encouraging participation in training and employment-oriented initiatives.

Bigger strategy

Through these measures, the DMK is building a comprehensive welfare network that spans homemakers, working women, and students. The strategy reflects a broader political calculation, as women now make up a majority of voters in Tamil Nadu.

By focusing on direct, tangible benefits that impact household spending and daily life, the party is positioning women as the decisive force in the upcoming election.

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