Bengal elections: Trinamool scoffs at BJP's Suvendu Adhikari over dual-seat candidacy

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday (March 16) mocked senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and state Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari for contesting from two seats in the upcoming state polls next month, saying it showed he was not sure about a victory. It also said the Opposition saffron party "can already see the writing on the wall".

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According to the first list of candidates the BJP released for the two-phase election in Bengal on April 23 and 29, Adhikari will contest from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, which he currently represents in the Assembly, and Bhabanipur in Kolkata, throwing a challenge to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

'Suvendu will lose in both seats'

"Suvendu, who had bragged about winning from whichever seat he is fielded in the past, is not sure about winning from either Bhabanipur or Nandigram. He will face a crushing defeat in both constituencies as TMC will put up a stiff challenge in Purba Medinipur," TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told reporters.

Senior TMC leader and the state's education minister, Bratya Basu, indirectly confirmed that Mamata will contest from Bhabanipur and predicted a massive victory margin.

"Mamata Banerjee will be our candidate in Bhabanipur and win the seat by over 50,000 votes. Suvendu will also be defeated by the TMC candidate in Nandigram," Basu said.

The TMC is expected to announce the names of its candidates this week.

Suvendu beat Mamata in Nandigram in 2021

It may be mentioned here that Adhikari had stunned Mamata by a margin of around 2,000 votes in Nandigram in the 2021 elections. The chief minister then contested a by-election from Bhabanipur to win and reach the Assembly.

That year, the TMC supremo had decided to challenge Adhikari, once her colleague in the TMC, in his den, something that the latter has chosen to reciprocate this time.

Also read: BJP releases first list of 144 candidates for West Bengal, pits Suvendu against Mamata

Commenting on former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh being fielded from Kharagpur Paschim, Ghosh said, "Dilipda (elder brother Dilip) had been sidelined in the party. His fortunes swung in his favour after he visited Jagannath Dham in Digha, where he was greeted by Banerjee but pilloried by his party leadership. He should not forget his past experiences.

"The BJP may release as many lists as they want, but the fact remains the people of Bengal will reject them again," he said.

TMC leader mocks Left

Regarding the nomination of Communist Party of India (CPI-M) candidates, Ghosh said the Left party has zero prospects in the polls, and it has no significance.

Ghosh specifically criticised former Kolkata mayor and CPI-M leader Bikash Bhattacharya, saying, “He was one of the conspirators behind the plight of thousands of teaching job aspirants and even sided with some BJP lawyers to prolong the impasse."

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"The BJP, CPI(M) and the Congress have no acceptability among the masses. People have faith and trust in our leader, Mamata Banerjee, who will lead the party to victory for the fourth time," Ghosh asserted.

Results of the elections will be announced on May 4.

(With agency inputs)