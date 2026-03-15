After TVK’s denial, Palaniswami rules out alliance with Vijay’s party for TN polls

AIADMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has categorically ruled out any alliance between his party and actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, dismissing reports of a potential tie-up as media speculation.

Speaking at a question-and-answer session organised by media outlet Chanakya on Saturday (March 14), Palaniswami said, "I have already made it clear. So far, we have not held talks with them. When that is the case, how can an alliance be formed? It is the media that is magnifying and making an unnecessary claim that there will be an alliance. AIADMK does not have any contact with that party and we have not held any parleys for forming an alliance."

The AIADMK leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu, and EPS also put an end to the rumoured rift between the AIADMK camp and former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. He claimed media was the reason behind such troubles. He underscored that Annamalai was set to co-preside, alongside AIADMK leader SP Velumani, a demonstration to be held in Coimbatore on March 17. He also said he shares a good rapport with AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, adding that minor differences between them had been resolved and that both would work together for electoral victory.

TVK also denies, calls BJP an ideological enemy

The denial from Palaniswami about a possible coalition with TVK follows a similar repudiation from the TVK itself.

Also Read: TVK rules out alliance with NDA for Tamil Nadu elections

The party's ioint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar earlier described reports of alliance negotiations with the NDA as "rumours", saying: "There's no scope for an alliance with the NDA. We have already made it clear that the BJP is our ideological enemy." Nirmal Kumar.

What has BJP offered Vijay?

Despite the denials from both sides, media reports have repeatedly claimed that the BJP is in talks with Vijay. The reports that conflict the statements of EPS and Nirmal Kumar also claim that BJP has offered Vijay the post of Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister if the NDA wins the upcoming Assembly election.

According to such reports, the saffron party has also offered around 80 seats to the TVK as part of a proposed seat-sharing arrangement, and that talks between the two parties have entered the final leg. But apparently, Vijay is eyeing the chief minister's post, which remains a key point in the negotiations.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu elections: To go solo or be in NDA alliance, TVK in a spot

The BJP's interest in Vijay is tied to his massive fan base, with party strategists believing that even two per cent votes can change the direction of victory in several constituencies.

Allegedly the BJP has been using multiple channels to reach out to Vijay, including the involvement of a deputy chief minister from another state, who is said to be acting as a back-channel negotiator.

Unease within Vijay's camp

The reported talks between TVK and BJP has raised concerns within Vijay's inner circle about the potential political cost of such an alliance.

It is feared that the such coalition would damage the credibility of his political platform, given that Vijay entered politics projecting an independent image and positioning TVK as a fresh alternative in Tamil Nadu's crowded political landscape.

Also, Vijay has claimed and reiterated in several instances that DMK is TVK's political enemy and BJP their ideological enemy. He has also projected himself as the grandson of Periyar EV Ramasamy, and any collaboration with BJP would be a contradiction to that.